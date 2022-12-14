Salil Tiwari, Senior Special Correspondent at Lawbeat, reports on the Allahabad High Court and courts in Uttar Pradesh, however, she also writes on important cases of national importance and public interests from other high courts. She has also worked as a law clerk at the Allahabad High Court, and reviews and edits copies.
When the accused were arrested in Lucknow, a pistol, live cartridges, rods of high-quality explosive, explosive devices with battery, electronic detonator, and a diary written in Malayalam were found in their possession
A Hindu couple entered into an agreement that they will give their child to a Muslim couple at birth. The Hindu couple claimed that they were financially unable to raise the child
In August, a video of Constable Manoj Kumar went viral where he was seen highlighting the “sub-standard” quality of food served at the staff mess in Firozabad police lines
The court was dealing with a PIL seeking permission for the devotees to stay in the outer ‘praharam’ of the Subramania Swami Temple at Tiruchendur in Tamil Nadu during annual Kanda Shasti festival without any restriction
The HC observed that prima facie it appeared that Facebook was complying with Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021
The court noted that the man had not planned to kill his wife, rather there was a sudden fight over meat which was not properly cooked and the man lost his self-control and assaulted his wife, which resulted into her death
The petitioner's counsel had alleged that the district administration of Amethi had acted in vengeance against the members of the bar association in order to 'teach them a lesson' as they were protesting and raising their voices for the establishment of a civil court in the district
The HC observed that in the present case, there was no premeditation for the accused and in previous cases, which had a similar set of facts, the accused had been convicted under section 304 Part II instead of Section 302 of IPC
Allot properties only by way of public auction and not as a product of favouritism or political interference by terming them special, the Karnataka High Court recently told the state government
In 2012, after the increase in instances of sexual abuse against students by teachers, a mobile counselling service was introduced by the Tamil Nadu government. However, the petitioner alleged that no steps had been taken to implement the same
The order was passed in a PIL filed by a physically challenged man who could not join his friends due to lack of facilities while they enjoyed Courtallam Waterfalls in Tirunelveli