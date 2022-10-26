Artists in the city play a huge role in the preparations for the festival as they are the Godmakers – the artists behind the larger than life Durga Statues that take over the streets of the city.
Since July, a cluster of politicians from West Bengal have dealt with probes by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the state has witnessed the arrest of many politicians
According to the sources of the Agriculture Department, the Agriculture Department has started giving pulses and mustard seeds to the uncultivated lands. Along with this, a plan is being taken to bring forward “rabi” cultivation
According to CBI sources, since the commencement of the investigation in the cattle smuggling case, the special team of the agency has done a recce of some cattle shops in Birbhum and East Burdwan. They said that the accused are part of an international cow trafficking group
Following St Xavier's University teacher losing job for bikini pictures, netizens are clearly explaining that no one else has the right to their own body and on apparel
On August 8, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court ordered the ED to be party in a PIL concerning the assets and property details of 19 high-profile leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress, including seven ministers of the Bengal Cabinet