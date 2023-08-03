If Owaisi was indeed half the champion of secularism and tolerance that he so enthusiastically claims to be, he would recognise the significance of Diwali and extend greetings to the nation on the occasion
It is not easy to weather a global economic storm and set examples while at it. India is doing both with ease due to the strength of its domestic demand, and also the government’s ability to maintain the country’s energy security
For someone who was accused of not knowing geopolitics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is catapulting India to an age of glory. It is no joke for a country of India’s size and scale to defy global economic trends
If drastic steps are not taken to counter Islamists, they will end up altering the face of the United Kingdom — eviscerating its culture, language and politics and becoming a geopolitical risk for the ‘Western’ world
To compare the RSS with the PFI is akin to comparing apples to poisonous oranges. There is absolutely no common denominator that can be found, or established between the two organisations
Now that there are explicit signs of support for Donald Trump rising, the 2024 presidential race could very well see him winning the White House, because if the current trends hold, the Republican party would be foolish to not have him as their next presidential nominee
Congress fell straight into a trap Prime Minister Modi laid for it. Its entire focus has shifted to Jawaharlal Nehru. Would it have been too much for Congress leaders to put up simply the tricolour as their display pictures?