Without Narendra Modi, BJP is subject to the same old laws of diminishing return and anti-incumbency. That is the stark difference between Gujarat and other states that Himachal Pradesh demonstrated in a small but timely manner
Although the Delhi elite are very vocal on social media, they are not ready to come out on the streets to voice their angst. AAP still remains a darling of the liberal elite whose reservoir of activism is kept earmarked for the Modi government
Shashi Tharoor’s major contribution has been to demonstrate that elections are indeed possible. If the Kharge experiment does not work out, there will be clamour for another election in the not-so-distant future
India has managed to keep its head above water and performed better than most large economies of the world. But when prices pinch pockets or hurt household budgets, statistics and global benchmarks are of little consolation
The massacre in Rampurhat is too gruesome for even the pro-establishment media to ignore. However, the element of shock has been understated because of similar incidents in the past.