2022 saw our players scaling huge heights and in bargain ensuring that India had its best ever year in international badminton. And if players like Unnati and Sankar keep on sprouting in the badminton landscape, our future too is safe
In a stunning title run Saisatwik was playing more at the net, normally the domain of Chirag. And Chirag was happily smashing away scorchers from the baseline. This clearly showed the shrewd hand of Mathias Boe as he was clearly making both the players into allrounders, to be able to play any role required on the court
In an exclusive interaction with News18, the legendary Prakash Padukone opens up on why he came out with PSM and what it aims and objectives are
Prannoy played a pivotal role in India's magical Thomas Cup victory and has gone from strength to strength ever since. He has defeated every top-ranked player in the world, including his constant nemesis Kento Momota of Japan. He recounts the highlights of his year while also discussing fitness and marriage among other things
While the rest of the country was Devouring news about men's and ladies' singles exploits in the badminton world, Boe was going about his task with earnestness genuinely believing that India has huge talent in doubles as well. And all that hard work has paid dividends as India seems to be finding its place in the world of badminton doubles as well
In the world championships 2022 at Tokyo, 26 players have qualified to play the championships, and along with some 14 support staff, this is a huge contingent, by any standards. It also indicates that Indian Badminton has come of age
For long doubles events and doubles players were the bridesmaids and never the bride. But all this has changed in the last few years with the emergence of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankareddy, the duo that has won two of the three majors, the Thomas cup gold and the CWG Gold in men's doubles all in the time of a couple of months
The Indian badminton unit's recent performances on the international stage including the Thomas Cup title and a rich medal haul at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games are the fruits of the labour of celebrated Indian sportsmen such as Pullela Gopichand and Prakash Padukone who have ensured that the future of Indian shuttle is in safe hands
After having picked up the gold on his debut at the Thomas Cup and the Commonwealth Games, Sen isn't ready to rest on his laurels yet as he has his sight fixed on the upcoming World Championships
CWG 2022: Lakshya has a great chance of winning two gold medals at the Games at Birmingham – in mixed team and individual events. While, PV Sindhu will be one certainty for gold in badminton
The badminton renaissance in India started in the year 2010. The medals that came before were purely because of the genius of the shuttlers involved. These medal winners were lone rangers and were really big stars on their own merit. But, since then, Pullela Gopichand has revolutionized Indian badminton in his capacity as the head coach
Prannoy who had a career-high world rank of, 8 in 2018 has been the unsung hero of Indian Badminton for Long. He has lived in the shadow of Parupalli Kashyap first and then of Kidambi Shrikant. But lurking in the shadows did not stop Prannoy from carving out some outstanding performances