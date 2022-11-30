Sanjay Suri is political editor for Europe with the Network 18 group. He has been reporting on international affairs out of London for close to 20 years. He was earlier chief reporter with the Indian Express in Delhi. He has a master's degree in English Literature from Delhi University and in Social Psychology from the London School of Economics. He is also author of Brideless in Wembley, a collection of Indian stories out of Britain.
Leicester has seen an influx of new migrants from India, many from Daman and Diu. And Leicester has its own new generation of youngsters not inclined to be quite as calm as those a generation earlier
Liz Truss never had much to say, but she seemed more like one among the typical Conservative voter. She gained advantage steadily all the way through simply by not doing the supposedly smart things that Rishi Sunak’s PR platoon was doing for him