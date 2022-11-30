CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sanjay Suri

Sanjay Suri is political editor for Europe with the Network 18 group. He has been reporting on international affairs out of London for close to 20 years. He was earlier chief reporter with the Indian Express in Delhi. He has a master's degree in English Literature from Delhi University and in Social Psychology from the London School of Economics. He is also author of Brideless in Wembley, a collection of Indian stories out of Britain.