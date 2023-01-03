Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister P Thiagarajan should realise that the mandate of the people in a democracy should be respected via concrete action on the ground and not by making false claims and indulging in false bravado during a TV debate
No country with India’s geographical size, complexity or population could have reined in inflation amidst a choppy global environment and still effectively executed GST, but the Modi government did that with panache and much more. The best thing about GST is that there are no hidden taxes and what you see is what you get
The simple point is that after being left with no political capital, the Opposition --- particularly the Congress --- is desperate for attention and is looking at any opportunity to put the Modi government in the dock, even if it is something as inane as the degree of ferocity of lions
With Air India going back to the Tatas, the country's tax payers will be better off and the government will have the luxury of transferring a loss-making asset to a corporate entity that has established credentials in the aviation sector.
Critics of Modinomics never gave government credit for a high base effect, when the growth numbers were tepid. By the same logic, how can they now discredit the 20.1 per cent GDP growth?