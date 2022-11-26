According to an investigative report by a Pakistan-based website, the outgoing army chief and his family acquired assets and businesses of over 12.7 billion Pakistani rupees (PKR), or nearly $56 million, in just six years
With multipolarity and multilateralism being the core of India's foreign policy ahead, the emphasis on multilateral outfits like Quad or IPEF fits in the Indian narrative, yet the country chose to take a cautious approach here
A Chinese slowdown that is expected to continue with Xi Jinping’s increased emphasis on the ‘zero Covid policy’, combined with the chances of recession in Europe and America means good things for India
Speaking to CNN-News18, career diplomat Kanwal Sibal said another presidential term may make Jinping more hard-line in policies overall because it would mean he has proven that his strategies have nationwide political support
The report by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has concluded that 'serious human rights violations' against the Uyghur and 'other predominantly Muslim communities' have been committed in Xinjiang
From 2014 to 2022, India has seen 50 assembly elections and Congress could win just in nine. What should be more worrying for the party is that most of these wins are from smaller states that are electorally insignificant for a party’s pan-country survival
The state government will be in big trouble if Hemant Soren is disqualified. It will destabilise the government led by him and MLAs can opt to support the rival camp
The ABT terrorists are radicalised and trained to hack people they see as enemies of Islam in public, on busy streets, using sharp-edged weapons like machetes, to give a clear message
The flashpoint behind the 1996 China-Taiwan missile test-fire in Taipei was then Taiwan’s President Lee Teng-hui’s visit to the US in 1995 to attend an alumni celebration at Cornell University... Joe Biden had said the US would intervene militarily to defend Taiwan if China decides to invade it