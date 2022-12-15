Sanya Talwar, Editor at Lawbeat, has been heading the organisation since its inception. After practising in courts for over four years, she discovered her affinity for legal journalism. She has worked previously with legal media organisations as a Supreme Court correspondent and video journalist. Her interests lie in court reporting and growth hacking. She has a knack for news and enjoys the interplay of politics with courts in the current times. Sanya is based out of Delhi.
The SC extrapolated on the issue of nature and quality of proof, which is required to sustain a conviction for offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, when primary evidence is unavailable
The Gujarat government had opposed the grant of bail to some life convicts in the Godhra train carnage cases, stating that their role was not restricted to mere stone-pelting but more heinous crimes
The bench said that the hearing will take place on January 13, 2023, as a constitution bench will not assemble next week on account of it being a miscellaneous hearing week
Swami Shraddhanand had married Shakereh, the granddaughter of Mysore's Dewan, Sir Mirza Ismail, in 1986. She was killed to usurp her property worth Rs 600 crore by mixing sedatives in her tea, and thereafter he buried her in a coffin in the backyard of his home in 1994
The Chief Justice of India told the petitioner, advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha, that the issue is beyond the scope of judicial interference, while declining the request for an urgent hearing despite the apex court's order of agreeing to hear it today on November 4
By a 3-2 split verdict, the Supreme Court effectively held that the reservation can be provided in India basis economic criteria in educational institutions and jobs
Two-finger test involves insertion of two fingers into a woman’s vagina to measure laxity of muscles and determine ‘virginity’. It is based on patriarchal assumption that a sexually active woman is less likely to have been sexually assaulted
The court quashed the marriage registration certificate issued in the name of a college girl who claimed that she was forced to sign the register of marriage by her cousin
The Meghalaya High Court held that the degree of penetration is no reason to reject the trial court’s conviction, which justifiably established beyond reasonable doubt that the 60-year-old man had sexually assaulted the seven-and-a-half-year-old minor
The judiciary in India cannot and should not close its eyes to the rising resistance against symbols of oppression and divisive politics that has picked up in the contemporary world