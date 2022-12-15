CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sanya Talwar, Editor at Lawbeat, has been heading the organisation since its inception. After practising in courts for over four years, she discovered her affinity for legal journalism. She has worked previously with legal media organisations as a Supreme Court correspondent and video journalist. Her interests lie in court reporting and growth hacking. She has a knack for news and enjoys the interplay of politics with courts in the current times. Sanya is based out of Delhi.