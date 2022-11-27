The study on tribal deaths, carried out in 12 districts with more than 50% tribal people between 2016 and 2018, found that 66% of deaths were caused by Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs). Infectious diseases caused 15% of the deaths
In an exclusive interview to News18, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said state governments should proactively participate in central government’s projects to generate investment and employment in sectors like electronics
All we say is that we are willing to pay the roughly Rs 6 lakh annual tuition that we pay for Ukrainian universities. Why are private institutions unable to sacrifice their profit for just this batch?, asks father of Ukraine-returned student.
Six youngsters were arrested last week in Anthiyur, near Erode, for alleged drug abuse for which they had bought medicines online… Tamil Nadu Chemists and Druggists Association treasurer SA Ramesh said false prescriptions are used through web portals to buy medicines
Though a preventable disease through vaccine, rabies can definitely be fatal if enough care is not taken on time. In 99% of cases, domestic dogs are responsible for transmission to humans, says WHO
NEET is dangerous to the robust public health system prevailing in Tamil Nadu. "Those who get admitted based on NEET are primarily from urban, affluent, educated families," said a panel member
Kanagaraj (26) and Jayapriya (23) belong to the Muracha Parayar and Thamana Paraya sects respectively. Both sects fall under the Scheduled Caste community. The duo had eloped Pullur village after Jayapriya's parents opposed their relationship and tied the knots in January 2018 in Chennai.