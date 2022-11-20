Iran is preparing to manufacture hundreds of kamikaze drones on Russian soil, as per a report.
The Russian Defence Ministry has begun to re-equip a missile regiment in with the Avangard hypersonic missile system.
Ukraine has warned of a possible Russian missile attack on November 15 & 16 when world leaders meet for the G20 summit
The Ukrainian Air Force is awaiting the integration of a new supersonic missile after the High Anti-Radiation Missile (HARM) AGM- 88
The National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) is in the process of being installed in Ukraine
Six US Navy type patrol vessels have recently been supplied to Ukraine, amid the war with Russia
The US Army is seeking Russian-made AK-74 Kalashnikov assault rifles or any copies made in other countries
The US says its military personnel are conducting inspections in Ukraine amid Russian allegations that Western-supplied weapons are ending up on the black market in Europe and the Middle East
Ukraine is acquiring drone interceptors to help destroy Iranian-supplied drones, as per Forbes Ukraine.
Russian President Putin has deployed a special unit of guards to Moscow, as per Ukrainian intelligence officials
Russia has launched its investigations into the powerful blast that damaged the strategic Kerch Bridge
NATO has reportedly warned its members about the mobilisation of a Russian nuclear submarine armed with a doomsday device
Demining teams are racing to clear explosives before winter in areas recently liberated by Ukraine
North Korea has denied reports that it was supplying Russia with weapons amid the war in Ukraine.
Ukraine has captured one of Russia’s most advanced tanks, the T-90M, in perfect condition.