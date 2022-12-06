The family has denied love affair or loan as the motive. “Shakeel always used to wander around the village and keep an eye on women and girls. I don't know why he attacked my wife. We had no enmity," Ashok Yadav, the woman’s husband, told CNN-News18
According to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board, Katihar in Bihar had the highest AQI (Air Quality Index) of 372 among 163 Indian cities on November 8 till 4pm and AQI 360 on November 7
Mokama seat fell vacant after RJD MLA Anant Singh was disqualified post his conviction in an Arms Act case. The Gopalganj bypoll was necessitated after the death of BJP MLA Subash Singh
One of the labourers somehow managed to contact Motihari SP Kumar Ashish and told him that they were stuck in the brick kiln for many days without food, shelter and medication. CNN-News18 got the exclusive audio clip of the conversation
News18 managed to exclusively speak to Shashi Tharoor in Bihar, where he said that some leaders were trying to discourage voters from attending his meetings or even seeing him
“I will respect whatever decision the party takes. The country can see that a farmer’s son, who served the IAF, and was a minister and a deputy leader of Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, can also contest for the post of AICC president,” says Tripathi
After civil servant Harjot Kaur Bhamra's 'condom' jibe towards Riya Kumari over a question on free sanitary pads at a public event, the student said the officer could have reacted more sensitively. The IAS officer told News18 that her statements were taken out of context, but expressed regret 'if anyone's sentiments were hurt'
The Begusarai Police have detained five suspects and also announced a bounty of Rs 50,000 to anyone who provides information about the suspects who were captured on a CCTV camera