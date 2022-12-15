Congress requires a vibrant organisation, credible grassroots leaders, a local agenda, and a state-centric strategy, rather than banking excessively on the Gandhi family
After winning the MCD, if Arvind Kejriwal only focuses on expanding the Aam Aadmi Party nationally, he will be betraying the people’s mandate. He will then fail the citizens of Delhi
Some Congress leaders believe that the entire drama is taking place in anticipation of Rahul Gandhi's arrival in Rajasthan for the Bharat Jodo Yatra. They believe that Rahul will resolve the issue internally during this leg of the yatra, and then Kharge will make it official
People who support normalising abuse and unhealthy relationships include several people we know. Shraddha and Aaftab live in everyone's neighbourhood, so they are not just any random couple
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal recently demanded that all new Indian currency notes should bear the images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha to obtain their blessings
Arvind Kejriwal knows that to defeat the BJP he will have to become the key face of the opposition. He is, therefore, busy projecting his party as a political alternative to the Congress
To fight a general election, Kejriwal will not only need larger ideas in sectors like India’s economy, external affairs, defence, and so on, but will also have to change his overdependence on freebies. The CBI probe against Sisodia has also exposed the Opposition's scepticism about AAP