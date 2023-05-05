Chandramouli successfully completed his B.Tech with the encouragement of his parents. But destiny drives him to a tragic path when he has been preparing for the GATE exam.
Tangeti Raju is a native of Anakapalli district headquarters in Andhra Pradesh had put a stop to formal education due to financial problems. Now, he is the only computer-based designer in the village and is offering jobs to others.
Surla Vinod has been receiving awards from all over the country for his paintings made using his tongue as the brush.
Chevveti Josith Chatrapathi, who is five years old, was taken up by the Telegu movie 'Magadheera' and is now making waves in the state with his determination in horse riding
Mukka Srinivas, a realtor from Seethammadhara in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, refuses to step out of his house without wearing gold jewellery weighing more than five kilograms.