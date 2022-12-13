Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested in Bahamas: The young CEO who slept on bean bags and sported baggy shorts oversaw the fall of crypto exchange FTX
The man was caught while he was robbing a convenience store and was found in front of the store when the police arrived
Bout is accused of arming dictators, rebels, al-Qaeda and even the Taliban, whom the Soviet Russia was fighting in the 90s, which prolonged wars in West Asia and parts of Africa
South Korea is exiting from the ‘Korean Age’ system which recognises people as a year old at birth and adds a year to their age every January 1
The union of Times’ workers, the New York Times Guild, has called for a walkout and urged readers to not engage with the digital or print content of the New York Times
Holmes said Ramesh ‘Sunny’ Balwani was a controlling force within Theranos during her trial
Democrats would have had control of the Senate even if the pastor lost but with 51 seats in the upper chamber of the US Congress, the Dems will find it easier to advance Biden’s nominees
Germany experimented with EVMs for a brief period of time, spanning from 1998 to 2005, but switched to ballots after two citizens filed a case
The report also found out that highly-skilled Indian migrant workers are shifting their destination countries for work from the GCC to countries in the West
This is the second time this year that Albanese contracted Covid-19. He tested positive for Covid in April during the start of the electoral campaign.
If India uses non-Western services to transport seaborne Russian crude oil, the price cap mechanism won’t affect India
Lavrov said Russia will continue to work with partners and said the partners will not look at those caps but the country could also push OPEC+ to punish the G7
The rapper, who now goes by name Ye, pushed several negative anti-semitic tropes like Jews control global media and the banking system
The people rescued were ice-fishing which is popular sport in the United States
The government is now tracking those who participated in the protests and carrying out random checks to find out those who protested in order to jail them