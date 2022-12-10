CHANGE LANGUAGE
Shaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology. He has been helping people figure out their tech to make informed choices. Being a creative expressionist, he loves capturing aesthetic visuals that build narratives. For leisure, he loves gaming, riding motorcycles and hiking. Follow him @barelysure