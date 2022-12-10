Shaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology. He has been helping people figure out their tech to make informed choices. Being a creative expressionist, he loves capturing aesthetic visuals that build narratives. For leisure, he loves gaming, riding motorcycles and hiking. Follow him @barelysure
With the aid of Google Cloud, SuperGaming intends to provide game creators with the same technology it uses to create titles like Indus and MaskGun, like Epic Games makes all development tools needed to create Fortnite accessible via Unreal Engine.