A message was sent to the email address of Delhi International School claiming that a bomb had been planted on the premises and it would explode in three hours, Sunil Sharma said
The DoE has directed the RDEs to call a meeting of heads of schools and principals with respective district DDEs for ensuring admission of the allotted students and direct the schools to update the status on the MIS module by April 19
Schools, colleges and universities in the state, except the two hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, were closed for a week till April 23 due to the prevailing weather condition