At the News18 Rising India Summit 2023, road and transport minister Nitin Gadkari quoted former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee who said differences of opinion are welcomed but not of emotions amid the ongoing controversy on Veer Savarkar in Maharashtra
At Rising India Summit 2023 on Wednesday, Piyush Goyal said India is the safe place to invest. It has crossed Rs 60 lakh crore in exports, which is the highest in the world. It will become a $35-40 trillion economy by 2047 -- when the country completes 100 years of Independence
When asked about Wayanad bypolls, Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner, said there is no hurry as the seat fell vacant on March 23, 2023, and the trial court has given a month's time for judicial remedy
The photographs accessed by News18 show Government Ambala Muslim High School signboard in front of the Gurdwara, which belongs to the Sikh community in Punjab as a place for worship
The railway ministry has also formed Gati Shakti Units in all the 68 divisions, which are responsible for planning and execution of station redevelopment, signal and telecommunication, all siding works and deposit work, provision of escalator and lifts, road safety and level crossing, over and under bridges
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said his Shiv Sena will be holding ‘Savarkar Gaurav Yatra’ in all districts of Maharashtra to spread awareness about Veer Savarkar’s work, and protest those who are criticising the late freedom fighter
Intelligence agencies suspect Pakistan’s ISI behind India’s ‘most wanted’ getting a safe sanctuary in Nepal. The Indian embassy in Kathmandu informed the Nepal government that Amritpal Singh was hiding in Nepal, eight days after he escaped from a police raid in Punjab and was last spotted in Haryana on March 20
The study further showed that Nirmatrelvir – sold under Paxlovid -- was associated with reduced risk of Post-Covid-Condition in people who were unvaccinated, vaccinated, and boosted, and in people with primary SARS-CoV-2 infection and reinfection
The new textbooks will be more competency-based, which will allow students to think and apply the concepts… The textbooks for Classes I and II will be launched by end of this month
The single judge bench of Justice Urmila Joshi-Phalke observed that in such cases it is well settled that a man is not compensated for physical injury but for the loss which he suffers as a result of injury
If Atiq Ahmad gets life imprisonment, he would be behind the bars permanently . Unlike in the Vikas Dubey case, the Uttar Pradesh Police, this time, is not bringing any surrendered criminal, but a man who had been in the judicial custody
The Saamana editorial warned Congress and Rahul Gandhi that series of such statements against Veer Savarkar will create problems for Congress in Maharashtra, which is in alliance with MVA