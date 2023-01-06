If ‘remove Modi’ is the only idea that Rahul and the Congress have to offer the country, then there should be no qualms about accepting that the party has sunk into an abyss of ideological bankruptcy
There have been only a few occasions in the history of independent India when no person from the Indira-Nehru family has held the top post in government or the highest office of the party
Modi’s popularity stems from the incredible public trust he has evoked by changing the nature of debates and events through his appeal
Apart from the party rank and file, dynasty is being rejected by the voters too. Rahul Gandhi political drubbing in Amethi at the hands of Smriti Irani was a rejection of dynastic politics
Congress’ stance on the issue of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul appearing before the ED in the National Herald case is reflective of the mindset that the Gandhi family is indeed bigger than the democratic institutions of the country