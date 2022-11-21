In this exclusive chat with News18, Seema Anand talks about the importance of sexual health, the spread of conservatism in the world, people's conception of the Kama Sutra and much more. Read on-
In an exclusive interview with News18, Shrayana talks about why she chose Shah Rukh as a parameter to analyse the lives of independent Indian women, her tryst with the actor and much more. Read on-
There has been a significant change in online dating trends ever since the pandemic, with several narratives in play there are a variety of positive as well as negative stories.
For a debutante author, it can be really difficult to have the perfect manuscript, that will work for them as well as their publishers- the key is to not give up!
Abir Chatterjee's latest thriller Karna Subarne'r Guptodhon has released in India as well as internationally and is the biggest Bengali movie of the year in terms of box office.
The Founder and MD of Speciality Restaurants Limited talks about his journey, making authentic Bengali cuisine accessible to foodies across India and several other things, read on to know more-