Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi, Senior Correspondent, News18.com, reports on the Indian film industry, with a focus on gender. Her areas of expertise are Bollywood, independent cinema, reality TV and music. She particularly enjoys analysing films and web series through a socio-political lens. She has covered prestigious events such as the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), NFDC Film Bazaar and National Film Awards.