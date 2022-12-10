Small-scale business owners say no other place can facilitate what Dharavi offers. Residents complain of an opaque process and underscore a trust deficit, even as officials promise to involve them when the master plan comes up
Many lives were ended, others were turned upside down. News18 spoke to some of the survivors of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks who shared what they remember 14 years on, and what they would rather forget
BJP accused Uddhav Thackeray of religious appeasement and corruption at its campaign, which was launched at Government Colony grounds in Bandra, a kilometre away from Matoshree, Thackeray’s residence in Kalanagar. The campaign will cover all 36 assembly segments in Mumbai
The BJP maintains there are no formal proposals for a tie-up with Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on the table. Leaders from Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's camp, however, say they are open to an alliance with the MNS
A vertical split in the party and potential vote split as a result is expected to benefit the BJP --- the largest party in the assembly. All eyes now are on the performance of the Thackeray and Shinde camps in the upcoming Andheri East bypoll
Drone shots of the iconic Shivaji Park -- a traditional Sena venue for rallies -- are at the heart of the teaser by the Uddhav camp. Featuring Balasaheb’s message on keeping the saffron flag waving high in the video, the Shinde camp has maintained that it is they who are the real heirs of Thackeray and Anand Dighe's ideology of Hindutva
Just around a year after it was founded in 1966, the Shiv Sena had won 17 out of the 40 seats in the municipal polls of Thane. Now, experts say the local body polls on Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde’s home turf will be a bitter fight between his camp and the one led by Uddhav Thackeray
Of the 28 BJP ministers, 20 are expected to be cabinet ministers and 8 ministers of state. On the other hand, of the 15 ministerial berths of Shinde camp, there will be 11 cabinet ministers and four ministers of state