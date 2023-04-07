Shubhangi Sharma is a Chief Sub-Editor at News18 and leads the digital video operations at Firstpost. She covers foreign affairs and geopolitics, and also keeps a close watch on the national pulse of India. She tweets @ItsShubhangi
Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2022, this medical facility is on its way to receive the notability it deserves
Are EU’s punitive measures only strengthening country’s strongman president Viktor Orban. Will the Hungarian leaders push a movement to leave the European Union?
There is room for India too to play similar manoeuvres, in a time of its own choosing, to keep the leaders in Beijing on edge, especially amid unfruitful border talks
Sri Lanka’s capability of playing both sides was leveraged far more than its potential. Now, Sri Lanka has outlived its utility to Beijing and so have the Rajapaksas
Russia has weaponised energy exports to Europe just as the sanctions were designed as weapons against it. Did the Europeans not see this coming?
Wildly inappropriate concessions have been made to win over the Erdogan-led regime in Ankara by self-appointed guardians of human rights and democracy
Biden's last option, which is to remove tariffs on China, is a complete dud and would only land him on a minefield of political attacks just ahead of the November 2022 mid-term elections
A defence-related reform that would only boost India's firepower is being dragged into the political battlefield to score a point against the government
The Chinese economy will not be the same as long as the property sector does not return to its former glory which is a bleak prospect for the years to come
Dr Jaishankar makes all the more difference in a changing world where India’s interests depend deeply on shaping a multilateral world order
For now, China’s over-the-top game plan in the Pacific has been foiled spectacularly as its free run hits a roadblock
When it comes to gun ownership, the United States has some seriously abnormal statistics as opposed to the rest of the world
If in recent months the Quad question revolved around the possibility of being derailed, the meeting in Tokyo this week has given a much-needed impetus to the Quad’s potential
Gas prices are hitting record highs and with that the European import bill is swelling, helping Putin sell lesser gas for more European cash than he did before the war.
Awkwardly enough for the Kashmiri Pandits, a surprising and grossly unusual set of “allies” has cropped up to accentuate their resentment against the government