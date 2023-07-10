With the introduction of entrance exams like CUET and in an emerging trend, many private schools are offering coaching for competitive tests and boards as an “integrated” form of training, though at an additional cost
Fewer kids from the PwD category means low participation of students with disability in JEE Main. Even among those who crack the exam, not all take up the seats, fearing lack of infrastructure in far-off colleges
JEE Main to NEET to CUET, after a two-year-long delay in exams, NTA is bringing back the exams to their original schedule. Here is a tentative schedule of exams held by NTA.
In the Hyderbad ragging case, FIR has been registered against 10 students. Five of them were arrested under the charges including an attempt to murder while the remaining are absconding.
VITEEE 2023: The application form is available at viteee.vit.ac.in. The last date to apply is March 31. The entrance exam will be held from April 15 to 21. The dates, however, are tentaive.
In the post-pandemic time where students have really been forced to withdraw from paper and pen, meaningful and engaging homework can help in bridging the gaps besides taking students away from screens.
Govt must also send a greater number of SC, ST and OBC PhD aspirants to the best Universities across the country by providing scholarships and fellowships
In his complaint, the third-year law student admitted to having been friends with a minor girl. He also acknowledged having said, “pedophile ka example lele, Muhammad (the founder of Islam) he was 54 and he had sex with a nine-year-old girl named Ayesha."
The teacher, however, goes on to explain that these verses could not have been said by Ram but are the author's way of expression. Many people claim that no version of Ramayana has this dialogue between Ram and Sita and are demanding #BanDrishtiIAS on Twitter.
Taking note of an alleged deletion of a Facebook page claimed to have been titled 'IIT KGP Confessions', Justice Mantha said that the parties in the matter may take steps to ascertain the veracity of the original post.
Assam Police said that "Jihadi activity should not take place under the garb of religious lessons in Madarsa" and it will be the responsibility of the Madarsa Board to ensure the same.