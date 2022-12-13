Over the past few years, the AAP has increasingly proved its cheerleaders wrong who thought that it was an alternative to the Congress, even as the latter has always accused it of being the B-Team of the BJP.
While the BJP is celebrating the upcoming 125th birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose as Parakram Diwas on Saturday, railway minister Piyush Goyal has announced the renaming of the more than 150-years-old Howrah-Kalka Mail as Netaji Express.
AAP continues to be a state party and to get national party status before 2024 it has to be recognised as a state party in at least four states by securing a minimum of 6 per cent votes in each.
Is it of any consequence to the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that the supplies to the local markets in the national capital may dry up due to the farmer’s siege?
While it has given more seats to stability, it has also given a big pat to novelty. While it has given thumbs up to espousers of Marxian theorems, it’s the right of the centre which has emerged the final winner. In short, voters have risen and vote banks have shrunk.
A revisit of the composition of the grand alliance and the list of the candidates fielded by it, gives credence to Tejashwi Yadav’s claim of his politics not just being about M(Muslim) and Y(Yadav) but A to Z.
Lack of trust between Nitish Kumar and Paswan (made so overt by Chriag Paswan) is not about personal preferences but embedded in the social-caste structure of the state. To illustrate the point, one could recall the infamous Belchchi massacre of 1978, which proved to be a turning point in the revival of the fortunes of then ousted Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the Congress party.
Why Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided not to have Health Minister Harsh Vardhan as the face of the campaign against Covid-19 would certainly be discussed in future date when an analysis would be made of the anti-Covid initiatives.
Rather than the satisfaction of having overcome a difficult social-psychological challenge, one fails to understand why the present Air Force leadership chose to run down an inspirational story told through a well-made film.