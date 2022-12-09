CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#IndvsBang#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#FIFAGoldenBoot
News18»Byline »

Sonil Dedhia

Sonil Dedhia

Sonil Dedhia

Sonil Dedhia, Chief Sub-Editor, at News18.com, covers all things entertainment and Bollywood. He writes about movies, celebrities, and news updates surrounding the entertainment industry. Trying to find meaning in the mayhem of show business, he is a firm believer that storytellers can change the world. He has a penchant for travelling and watching the crappiest of films when not hustling for a breaking story.