Despite the hurdles before online voting can be introduced, the Covid-19 crisis has brought the idea into the mainstream with social distancing being an added safety consideration in addition to security of votes.
The main churches in New Delhi where heavy congregation of devotees is expected are Sacred Heart Cathedral at Gol Dak Khana, Free Church at 10 Sansad Marg and Cathedral Church of the Redemption at 1 Church Road.The main churches in New Delhi where heavy congregation of devotees is expected are Sacred Heart Cathedral at Gol Dak Khana, Free Church at 10 Sansad Marg and Cathedral Church of the Redemption at 1 Church Road.
The report was prepared after going through pre and post-independence laws in the country and neighbouring countries like Nepal, Myanmar, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Pakistan besides keeping in mind court judgments.
Logic says if parents feature on the list their children, by extension, should also be in it. But in our case, children are missing but grandchildren are present. Has citizenship skipped a generation?