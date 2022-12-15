After semifinal match, Mbappe donned Hakimi's No. 2 jersey and joined the rest of his team, celebrating their victory. While, Hakimi wore Mbappe's iconic No.10 jersey and patted his teammates on their backs
Happy Birthday Bhaichung Bhutia: Such was Bhutia's contribution to Indian football that he went on to receive the Arjuna Award (1988), the Padma Shri (2008) and Padma Bhushan (2014)
Lionel Messi produced a trademark run from the halfway line to seal the game in the second half as Julian Alvarez scored from his assist to take Argentina's goal score to three against Croatia in the semi-finals