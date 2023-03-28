The Congress leader wasn’t dropping a ‘truth bomb’, he was name-calling and ridiculing a journalist who was trying to do his job
In Putin’s view, the West betrayed Russia by going back on its words, expanding NATO at a time when Russia was weak and degraded, and he now seeks a payback of that humiliation.
Even in the absence of a China challenge, the Quad likely won’t experience the kind of existential crisis that NATO is going through.
Before embarking on the US tour, Narendra Modi spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron, and the outcome leaves no doubt that Indo-French strategic embrace is set to intensify.