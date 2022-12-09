The latest addition to the Night at the Museum series is the first animated film in the franchise which serves as a sequel to Night at the Museum 3: Secret of the Tomb.
Jin's birthday will act as an emotional farewell of sorts, both for fans and other BTS members. This will be his last birthday before he enlists in South Korea's mandatory military service.
Monica, O My Darling and Scam 1992's music composer Achint Thakkar talks about his dream collaborations and shares he would love to work with Anurag Kashyap and Zoya Akhtar.
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Paul were showstoppers at a fashion show in Kolkata. News18 caught up with them for an exclusive chat before their first ramp walk together.
Disenchanted is set 15 years after the events of Enchanted and follows the lives of Giselle, Robert and Morgan as they move from Manhattan to a new house in the suburb of Monroeville.
Aparshakti Khurana looked back at his journey and reflected that despite being Ayushmann Khurrana's brother, his journey has been different from other 'star siblings.'