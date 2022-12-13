Srishti Choudhary, Assistant Editor at News18, writes on science, environment, climate change, space as well as politics. A self-motivated journalist, she has reported extensively from the field in her nearly decade-long career. She has also brought ground reports from Punjab and Haryana, and covered major news events including the state elections. She has previously worked with The Indian Express, DNA and MINT. Follow her @Srish__T
Two weeks into December and temperatures still remain above-normal over most parts of North India including Delhi and hill states of Himachal and Uttarakhand. What is delaying the onset of winter this year?
With a clear majority of 40 seats, the party has come far ahead of its 2017 mark of just 21 seats, with its poll promise of one lakh government jobs, rollback of the Agnipath plan, and implementation of the old pension scheme
Favoured by the strong anti-incumbency trend, the Congress, under Priyanka Gandhi, tapped into the resentful apple growers as well as government employees. The palpable angst against rising unemployment, inflation also bolstered its prospects
As reported by News18 earlier, the mega survey will monitor the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in over 6 lakh villages in 735 districts across the country. It will be conducted in two phases – April and November
With two more privately-built indigenous rockets, and another mission of SSLV soon, India is determined to boost its private space economy says IN-SPACe chairman Pawan Goenka in this exclusive chat with News18
Riddled with non-compliance of existing environmental norms, stone crushing sector is a significant source of air pollution. While the government has tightened the existing norms to some extent, it has apparently faltered on others
It is only the third time in the past 70 years that surface temperatures over the equatorial Pacific Ocean have been cooler than normal for 3 years – 2020, 2021, 2022. Despite that, the past two years ended up among the hottest years on record. How?
With just two years left to achieve the mission, the Centre had asked all states to award all the remaining contracts/tenders for tap water connections by December-end, and hasten the implementation of the flagship scheme announced by PM Modi in 2019
Bioprinting can revolutionise the healthcare market and holds promise for millions of patients stuck in an endless wait for organ transplants --- a list that gets longer every minute with a new name added to it
The latest analysis supports concerns raised by India over its increased vulnerability to climate change in the UN's COP27 that concluded early this week in Egypt’s Sharm-el-Sheikh
A previous study based on reported seizures from India showed that between 2009 and 2019, as many as 11,000 freshwater turtles and tortoises were poached and traded every year
With India at the table as a key negotiator, it remains to be seen if the global delegates will make some headway and make up for the lost opportunities for climate action
The 6-m-tall rocket with three customer payloads has been designed by Hyderabad-based start-up Skyroot Aerospace – founded by two IIT alumni who had first joined ISRO as scientists
The country recently joined the Mangrove Alliance for Climate at COP27 at Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt --- a joint initiative of Indonesia and UAE --- and committed to conserving the vulnerable ecosystem