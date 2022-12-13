CHANGE LANGUAGE
Srishti Choudhary

Srishti Choudhary, Assistant Editor at News18, writes on science, environment, climate change, space as well as politics. A self-motivated journalist, she has reported extensively from the field in her nearly decade-long career. She has also brought ground reports from Punjab and Haryana, and covered major news events including the state elections. She has previously worked with The Indian Express, DNA and MINT. Follow her @Srish__T