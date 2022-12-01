In a seemingly divided world of opinions and politics, the G20 under India will look to reiterate the importance of global collaboration and co-operation
India could use the policy as a platform to ‘listen’ to the voices of the Indians abroad, how they view their country, and effectively design their overall narrative that is civilizational and pragmatic
Like most other radical Islamist terrorist organizations such as the Islamic State and the Al Qaeda, the Taliban too seek to overturn the West and in particular the US.
Shakti Sinha did lay a lot of emphasis on the right kind of economic thinking to be engrained in today’s youth, international markets, and the way it impacted one’s country.
The traditional phrase ‘space race’ was associated with two countries USA and Russia but today as the global power axis shifts from Asia Pacific to Indo-Pacific, countries like India, China, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam etc are leading the regions innovation development strategy using space exploration as a strategic medium.