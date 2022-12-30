She has done the country proud by giving it her son in the form of Narendra Modi. The memories of Hiraba and her struggle and the spiritual journey would inspire the Prime Minister to work with more vigour to uplift the poor and make the country strong
Stories were created, twisted and presented in such a way that showed Narendra Modi did nothing to control the 2002 Gujarat riots. But facts, as showcased by the Supreme Court verdict, always conveyed a different story
Promises in manifestos matter because people trust the government for development delivery. The Yogi government has fulfilled more than 90 per cent of the promises made in the 2017 manifesto.
If you try to usher in change, vested interests are bound to create trouble. Like Lord Shiva, the Prime Minister drank the poison so that the nectar, amrit, would spread happiness and give immortality to our fledgling democracy.
While this would befuddle social scientists who made their career analyzing politicization of caste, the voters are having the last laugh. Beating anti-incumbency of 15 years was not an easy task. In that sense the victory is significant.
Three people, including two sadhus and a driver, were lynched on April 16 in a small village in Maharashtra’s Palghar. The police did not do anything and, instead, one of them was seen handing over the 70-year old sadhu to the murderous mob.
What endears the prime minister to his countrymen is his integrity and sincerity. Modi has emerged as the guardian of one and all and has been taking care of all sections of society.
Vidhu Vinod Chopra took 11 years to make Shikara because he wanted to be objective and not be prejudiced by his own sufferings. Can he then be expected to do justice to the emotions that have shaped the anger of Kashmiri Pandits?