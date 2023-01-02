The oldest Japanese book printed in AD 868 is the Buddhist Diamond Sutra containing six sheets of text and woodcut illustrations. Pictures were printed on paper money, playing cards and textiles
After Truss' resignation, former PM Boris Johnson decided to compete. He was joined by Penny Mordaunt. However, things fell in favour for Sunak as both Johnson and Mordaunt withdrew from the contest
Working to reverse the impact of Nanocomposites, the daughter of a farmer is also working as a part-time teacher taking home tuition for secondary students along with her master's abroad.
Given a chance at higher studies thanks to scholarships, Ishamol Shaji now is working on finding low-cost environment-friendly alternatives to lithium iron batteries.
The most important thing that I am proud of is that I did not seek help or charity but merely an opportunity to work toward a goal and succeed at my own merit, said Vikas Raghav.
Updating existing norms and blending in high-tech alert systems - colleges are moving from fear-based restrictions to inclusion and open communications to make campuses safe again as incidents of harrasment on college campuses rise.
The status of Pluto was changed from being a planet to that of 'dwarf planet' in August 2006 by the International Astronomical Union (IAU). Earlier, it used to be considered the ninth and most distant planet from the sun.
Home-based tuition centers helped kids from underprivileged families continue education during the pandemic. Govt data shows that parents who could not afford school fees still paid for tuition claiming it offers personal attention and flexible payment modes. Now, with schools reopening tuition services are still in demand to fill in learning gaps and make kids ready to go back to school.
Brother duo Mukesh and Pankaj share same hobby of playing cricket, got similar marks in class 12, and now have cracked medical entrance NEET together and will be becoming doctors at the same time.
India has demanded Kohinoor's return but the British government insisted that the the 105.6-carat oval-shaped diamond was obtained legally by them, however, the Brits claim they have gained it legally. The governments of India, Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan have been claiming ownership of the Kohinoor.
Looking at data over the past years, there has been a decline in the number of applicants for JEE Main and JEE Advanced. Further, despite being eligible for IIT entrance, students tend to skip it.
Always an academically inclined student, NEET 2022 AIR 9 Zeel Vyas is now trying to secure an admission at top medical institute in the country, AIIMS Delhi
NEET 2022 AIR 3 Hrishikesh says his preparation for the medical entrance was not time based but target-based. He also earned a scholarship by cracking another tough exam -- NTSE
What are the punishment for sexual harassment has been included in the syllabus. Which are the points which can be considered as sexual abuse too has been clearly projected, the board said
Before entering an animation programme, it can be helpful to have a strong foundation in drawing and visual storytelling. Some programmes may also require or recommend that students have basic coding skills or experience with computer graphics software
CBSE Board Exams 2023: According to the datesheet issued by the board, the 10th exam will start from February 15 and conclude on March 21 while the 12th exam will continue till April 5
Maharashtra Board Exams 2023: The class 10 or SSC board exams will start from March 2 and continue till March 25. The class 12 or HSC board exams will commence from February 21 and end on March 21
As per the SSC exam calendar, the preliminary Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam tier 1 will be held in June 2023 and Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) tier I exam will be conducted in March