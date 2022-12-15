The division bench was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed in 2019, seeking directions for making arrangements for safety, security, and protection from crimes like 'snatching, theft, and eve-teasing' to the citizens travelling in the DTC buses
A Delhi Court observed recently as it passed exparte ad-interim injunction on publishing, re-publishing, and circulating any article in the print, electronic, social media, or through the internet against the woman
The court was hearing a plea by two senior citizens, residents of Shahdara in Delhi, seeking directions to BSES-YPL to install a fresh electricity meter at their premises without insisting on a 'no-objection certificate'
Justice Singh observed that the Raipur-based defendant’s “counterfeiting” was completely contrary to law and was also “diluting the reputation” and “goodwill” of the plaintiff company’s marks
Justice Jasmeet Singh cautioned that “this has to be, however, seen from facts and circumstances of each case. There might be cases where the survivor of a sexual offence may under pressure or trauma be forced to settle”
The Delhi High Court was hearing a plea filed by Nair alleging that sensitive information has been leaked into the public domain by the investigating agencies, which is violative of his rights under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution
“Kindly look at his conduct in jail, he is clearly abusing power," ASG Raju said, referring to the CCTV footage submitted by the ED last week on the "VIP treatment" being given to Satyendar Jain in Tihar jail
Earlier, the ED had informed the court that Jain was being given VIP treatment inside the Tihar Jail. The ED had submitted CCTV footage that showed an unknown person giving a foot, and body massage to Jain inside his cell
The court noted that 'homoeopathic medicines are very effective, and people throughout the globe are availing homoeopathic treatment' but in cases of the pandemic, which protocol must be validated should be left to the discretion of the government
The court observed that the accused misrepresented himself as a divorcee and that his wife and children reside in Canada. He even changed his name to Vishal and provided a false address