It all began around 11 am when there was increased police patrolling in Guwahati, followed by black spray-painted message, ‘Long Live KSU’, on half-built structures on Assam-Meghalaya border
NSA Ajit Doval said in the future we are heading towards a scenario where there will be contactless wars against invisible enemies and the country needs a young fit and agile army.
The next time your mother opposes the woman you’re dating, do watch Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Mumbai Dragon’ in the series ‘Modern Love Mumbai’. The well-used strategy of emotional blackmail may make you question — relatable much?
Long before we noticed shutterbugs hovering over celebrities, it was Princess Diana who realised the power of paparazzi. She had learned how to manipulate and control the photographers
According to Chapter 4 on ‘Elections’ in the book ‘Total History & Civics-XI’, election is a procedure whereby persons are chosen, by voting, to represent the voters for running the government.
Uttarakhand Elections 2022: Long before recently released 'Gehraiyaan' made noise for matured handling of complex relationships and dark realities of life, newspapers splashed front page stories on late chief minister ND Tiwari.
The likes of ‘Kaleen bhaiyya’, ‘Guddu bhaiyya’ and ‘Rati Shankar Shukla’ are known as ‘bahubalis’ of Uttar Pradesh. News18 reintroduces you to some so-called dons of the state and their straight-out-of-movies life.
The department recommended this initiative to fight caste biases across the state. In the recent past, many such cases have surfaced where Dalits and OBCs are denied services at barber shops and in some cases upper caste members boycott the salon if the barber belongs to the Dalit community.