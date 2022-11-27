CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sumedha Kirti

Sumedha Kirti is a Chief Sub Editor with over eight years of experience — both at the desk and reporting. She is a graduate from Delhi University's Miranda House. Kirti has previously worked with news agency PTI and Times of India. Her expertise is in politics and other hard news, but she loves to write on anything that excites her. Living the best of Delhi and Mumbai, she's a proud 'Lucknowie' at heart with a dash of 'tehzeeb'. She wishes to sail around the world someday.