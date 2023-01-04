The protests in various cities have become stronger because of the inaction of the government to address their concerns pertaining to the shrine, which have arisen due to the tourism policy of the state
The Popular Front of India and other anti-India groups have violated and circumvented FCRA to get foreign funding for their dubious activities. Here’s how these loopholes can be plugged
It is pertinent to note that foreign funding is not allowed for proselytism, and here foreign-funded PFI has used its resources to defend the conversion of Akhila Ashokan into Islam way up to the Supreme Court
This campaign is very much on the lines of Narmada Bachao Andolan and anti-Sterlite protests, where fake environmentalists used lies and misinformation to mislead innocent and gullible people