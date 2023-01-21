If Sharif wanted to explore the possibility of talks with India, he could have used diplomatic channels. But he chose to speak through the media. It was a no-brainer that India didn’t bite the bait
That the AfPak region is in a flux is a no-brainer. But what is becoming increasingly clear is that a piecemeal or selective approach to Islamist terror groups will never really end the menace that the jihadist phenomenon poses
The survival of the PMLN-led 12 party coalition government in Islamabad looks very doubtful. Political uncertainty, instability and toxicity fuelled in part by the recent electoral and judicial verdicts have all but pushed Pakistan over the edge
Ending China’s baleful influence on strategically important country like Sri Lanka, which straddles the sea lanes in Indian Ocean region, should be on the agenda of the Quad meeting in Japan
Pakistan Political Crisis: Focus has now shifted to the Supreme Court of Pakistan which has taken upon itself to decide on the constitutionality of what transpired in National Assembly on April 3