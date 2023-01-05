Scholars estimate that within three to five years of the launch of the new system in 2024, the armed forces would have more qualified corporals, lieutenants and second lieutenants who could take up key roles
Some Chinese military scholars and senior US military officials speculate that the Chinese President has directed the PLA to be prepared to invade Taiwan by 2027; however, there is no concrete evidence supporting this claim.
There has been an everlasting debate over the past 70 years on sea denial and sea control. Although it is partially ideological, it is highly relevant to a country with limited resources to spare for defence procurements
China’s aircraft carriers are not designed for a Taiwan reunification campaign or to have a direct role in a conflict with big powers like the US or India. China is learning from the US’ use of carriers and is most likely to use them in coercing and punishing smaller powers
The Chinese security and foreign policy apparatus looks like it’s confused about whether to alienate India for territorial gains or to appease it for intangible and reversible promises
73rd Anniversary of PLA Navy: China’s naval capabilities are not only growing quantitatively but also improving qualitatively. PLA Navy is developing its Marine Corps, which has grown from 2 to 8 brigades since 2017