Swastika Das Sharma

Swastika Das Sharma, Subeditor at News18.com, has been part of digital media since 2020. She has completed her post-graduation from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, and worked at The Telegraph Online thereafter. She has a knack for news -- political, business and world affairs -- and loves writing and reporting too. Follow her @swastika1005