Swastika Das Sharma, Subeditor at News18.com, has been part of digital media since 2020. She has completed her post-graduation from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, and worked at The Telegraph Online thereafter. She has a knack for news -- political, business and world affairs -- and loves writing and reporting too. Follow her @swastika1005
The demand for housing post-Covid has increased and people have realised during this time the importance of living in one's own home, Raymond CMD Gautam Singhania told News18.
With the LIC Housing Finance increasing its prime lending rate (LHPLR) by 0.15 percentage points and the new interest rates on home loans will now start from 8 per cent as against 7.50 per cent previously.
A look at the measures various governments across the world are taking to cope with the triple tsunami of the Covid pandemic, rising food and fuel prices and the devastating Russia-Ukraine war