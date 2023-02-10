Swastika Das, Correspondent, with CNN-News18, covers Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Before joining the reporting team in Hyderabad, she had worked as Associate Editor for CNN-News18, producing prime-time shows for four years. She hails from Kolkata but has lived in Hyderabad most of her life. Her life beyond the news involves food blogging, and travelling to offbeat places. Follow her @swastikadas95
During the campaign, the state BJP unit led by Bandi Sanjay Kumar will participate in community programmes, booth-level workers will take part in small cultural programmes which will be followed by a detailed oration highlighting the failures of the ruling BRS government
Instead of mobilising resources and funds to organise one public meeting, sources in the BJP said that the central leadership has instructed them to go all-out and expose “the lies propagated by the TRS” at the local level
There is growing speculation that Kavitha has been left to fend for herself in the backdrop of the Delhi liquor scam case where the BJP has been alleging her direct involvement
Political experts highlight that Chief Minister KCR, who is looking at venturing into national politics, wants to solely focus on creating an alternative force against the BJP and Congress
Ashrin Sulthana (aka Pallavi), wife of Billapuram Nagaraju, recounts the horrific moments from Wednesday and the backdrop against which her late husband's blood was spilled
Speaking to News18, TRS president KT Rama Rao played down the speculation over Prashant Kishor joining the Congress and also ruled out an alliance with the grand old party. He added that the AIMIM, and not the BJP or Congress, is his party’s direct competition in Telangana
The TRS is insisting that more than 90 per cent of the rice grains produced in the state must be procured by the Centre, along with the parboiled rice stock yielded during the last Rabi season
In a bid to ease domestic power supply, the Andhra Pradesh government has imposed 50% power cuts on the industrial sector till April 22. Other industries have to issue a weekly power holiday, in addition to their regular weekly offs
With the LIC Housing Finance increasing its prime lending rate (LHPLR) by 0.15 percentage points and the new interest rates on home loans will now start from 8 per cent as against 7.50 per cent previously.
A look at the measures various governments across the world are taking to cope with the triple tsunami of the Covid pandemic, rising food and fuel prices and the devastating Russia-Ukraine war
Called Reset and Recharge, this industry-first initiative will allow Meesho employees to 'completely unplug from work and prioritise their mental well-being' after the busy festive sale period.