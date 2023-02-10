CHANGE LANGUAGE
Swastika Das, Correspondent, with CNN-News18, covers Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Before joining the reporting team in Hyderabad, she had worked as Associate Editor for CNN-News18, producing prime-time shows for four years. She hails from Kolkata but has lived in Hyderabad most of her life. Her life beyond the news involves food blogging, and travelling to offbeat places. Follow her @swastikadas95

