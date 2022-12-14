Swati Bhan, Contributing Editor, News 18, has a journalistic career spanning over two decades. She has previously worked with The Indian Express, The Hindustan Times, DNA, Deccan Herald and Firstpost where she used to cover Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. She has extensively written on Gujarat politics for the leading national dailies.
The Chandigarh administration repatriated Chandigarh SSP Kuldeep Chahal to Punjab, which is his parent cadre, even though he had 10 more months left in his three-year tenure
A day after taking charge as the CM, Sukhu had directed officials to terminate all extensions or re-employments granted by the previous BJP government and announced a review of all the decisions taken by the former cabinet since April 1
It is for the first time that Congress has decided to go with chief ministerial and deputy chief ministerial faces from the politically significant Hamirpur region, ignoring Kangra and Shimla regions
Despite a so-called instant claim to the reins, it was evident that Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh lacked the numbers. But CM-designate Sukhvinder Sukhu managed to convey to the high command that over 21 MLAs supported him
A four-term MLA from Nadaun, many feel that Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s command over party workers and rapport with local residents ensured a Congress win in 4 of 5 assembly seats in Hamirpur, otherwise known to be a BJP stronghold
With Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu set to be the next Himachal Pradesh CM, sources say Pratibha Singh has made her displeasure known to central leaders and wants the deputy CM’s post for MLA-son Vikramaditya Singh
Party sources revealed that in case Pratibha Singh does not find favour with the party, she will bargain for the post of deputy chief minister for her MLA son Vikramaditya Singh
Reports indicated that two camps, one led by state chief Pratibha Singh and another by senior leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, were lobbying to seek support of a majority of MLAs
Jai Ram Thakur not only won by a mammoth record margin of 38,000 votes, but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) performed impressively by winning nine of the 10 seats in his home district of Mandi
The four Independents who are leading in the Himachal Pradesh elections are Hoshiyar Singh from Dehra, KL Thakur from Nalagarh in Solan, Hiteshwar Singh of Banjar in Kullu, and Ashish Kumar in Hamirpur Sadar. While the three are BJP rebels, Ashish Kumar had quit the Congress
Though the sharp shooters have either been arrested or killed but the parents of the slain singer have demanded that the “mastermind” behind the murder was still at large
News18 has not independently verified the authenticity of the video. “The claims made by the Chief Minister are wrong. I am not even in the US, so the question of detention doesn’t arise,” Goldy Brar is heard saying in the purported interview