Delhi has other options, and can choose to ignore Islamabad entirely, as other forums beckon. Pakistan’s only other option is to become a Chinese colony. Really, it doesn’t need much heavy thinking
The G-20 plays for big stakes, but the importance of India’s Presidency arises from the severe economic crisis that is waiting around the corner, as the world economy reels from natural and unnatural disasters
The Nord stream pipelines have been the subject of invidious spy games and international role playing when they began to be laid from the erstwhile Soviet Union to Europe in the 1960s. Not much seems to have changed since then.
A specific report early this year surfaced that pointed out that a Chinese businessman was funding the group after its office bearer KA Sherif visited China in 2019 and 2020... A small percentage of several thousands of PFI cadres are primed for violence. All concerned need to work at their levels against an ecosystem that is propagating radicalism
This spiral of hatred that feeds on a self-perpetuating belief of a humiliation of Islam and a denial of its ‘rightful place’, can only be stopped by courageous Islamic leaders and scholars of jurisprudence who need to inject some tolerance into the debate on what constitutes blasphemy