Tejinder Singh Sodhi

A defence journalist, Tejinder Singh Sodhi has the distinction of being the only Indian civilian to have studied at the US Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. In his career spanning over two decades, Sodhi has worked with the IANS, Press Trust of India, Hindustan Times and The Tribune before switching to television. Sodhi joined Network18 as an Assistant Editor in 2021 and in August 2022, became the head of the Editorial Team of the newly launched channel News18JKLH.