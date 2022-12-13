With Mao as Xi’s role model, it’s hardly a surprise to see a Galwan or a Tawang happening these days. In fact, since 2012, China has indulged four-times in salami-slicing along the largely un-demarcated India-China border
As a media outlet that has hired journalists mostly from the West, Al-Jazeera is the heady cocktail of the white supremacist syndrome and the Middle Eastern complex vis-à-vis India
One wonders what Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid meant by ‘The Kashmir Files’ being ‘a propaganda, vulgar movie’. Does he mean that the killing of Kashmiri Hindus was ‘a propaganda’? Is it ‘vulgar’ to show their persecution?
Narendra Modi, with his historic projects in Ayodhya, Kashi, Kedarnath and now Ujjain, is ensuring the world’s oldest living civilisation doesn’t forget its ancient roots while pursuing its modern, 21st century aspirations and objectives
Ramachandra Guha — who recently compared J&K with Ukraine — is no different from several communist intellectuals in the 1940s who provided covering fire to the idea of Pakistan, which was fundamentally an Islamist project
Vivekananda was as much a product of his time as he was ahead of it. And this explains why he remains so relevant today, almost 120 years since he last walked amongst us.
Mani Shankar Aiyar or Audrey Truschke are not the real problems. The real problem is the prevailing ‘liberal’ preoccupation in finding ‘secular’ traits among some of the most reviled fanatics.