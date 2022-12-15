CHANGE LANGUAGE
Vatsala Shrangi, Assistant Editor at News18, reports on the HRD, Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways, and social sector. She has covered the Delhi government, education, transport, environment and various other beats for over 12 years. She has widely covered the city including state, local as well as general elections. Follow her @VatsalaShrangi