In 2021-22, 4,21,203 of the 12,53,337 seats were not filled, the Union Education Ministry informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Higher education experts said the number of admissions has not gone down, but has just shifted to one institutions
Challenges such as land acquisition, forest clearance, poor contracting capacity have impacted the overall work, causing delay, the Rural Development Ministry has told the Lok Sabha
Under the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme, which will be notified today, students will be offered degree based on years they complete in a course. UGC chairperson Prof M Jagadesh Kumar said FYUP is aimed at making students job-ready and enhance their employability
“I thank the people of Gujarat from the bottom of my heart for believing in us and giving us the status of a national party, with almost 15% vote share expected,” says Singh, adding, “2024 will definitely be Modi vs Kejriwal”
Older IITs like Bombay, Kanpur, Madras, Guwahati and Roorkee said while pay packages being offered are more or less the same, the number of overall recruitments, in particular by IT sector companies, has been slightly low
The dropout rates, especially in elementary classes in tribal areas of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Odisha, are much higher than in other communities, the report said
The Centre said those without land to construct houses, are “among the most deserving beneficiaries” in the permanent waitlist of the PMAY-G. It has warned that if the land is not allotted by Dec 15, the targets will be re-allocated to other states
Volume-I provides a broad overview of the contemporary macroeconomic situation of tribal communities while Volume-II discusses human development challenges faced by them focusing on the status of health, education, and nutrition
The panel will examine various factors affecting demand for wage employment in rural sectors, study the trends of expenditure across states and reasons for inter-state variation, specific focus on governance issues, examine if composition of MGNREGA’s works requires a change of focus
What is being seen this season is that start-ups, which used to participate enormously till last year, have not come for hiring. Faculty members at IITs said while the increasing trend in the number of Pre-Placement Offers is good, it doesn’t necessarily mean that these are the final job offers
The delayed admission process under the new seat allotment system, which has clashed with the preparations for medical and engineering entrance exams, has kept students opting out of science courses, according to faculty members