Vidushi Sagar is a sub-editor at News18.com. She writes on international issues, caste, and policy. Currently enrolled in the Google Newsroom Leadership Programme under the Columbia School of Journalism, New York, she is passionate about providing accessible, easy information to all through explainers, graphical, and immersive stories. She was also a recipient of the South Asian Foundation scholarship, under which she graduated from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. Keen on photography, she was a part of National Geographic's Slow Journalism workshop, under the guidance of field veterans Paul Salopek, Matthieu Paley, and Melanie Burford. She wrote about urban migration of the Irula tribe - recognised for their affinity with snakes - while capturing their daily life through the lens.
