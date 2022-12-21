Mugger species population is increasing in many Indian states including Gujarat. Studying the distribution of the species and assessing the threats to its survival will help to develop better conservation practices for muggers in Gujarat
He will kick off his two-day visit to his home state with the inauguration of projects including public infrastructure, heritage restoration, city bus and bus rapid transit system and electric vehicle infrastructure
Razak Mansuri and his family members in Timbi village in Jafrabad taluka of Amreli district have been ostracized by Ghanchi muslim community because of carrying out a wedding procession on a horse.
The minister said that the heritage of the renowned port will be recreated as a centre of attraction. He also added that the National Heritage Complex is being built on 35 acres of land will be ready by the next year
The Union Ministry of Shipping, Ports & Waterways along with the Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB) and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) as the industry partner, is organising an international conference on “Green Ship Recycling & Vehicle Scrapping” in Gandhinagar on September 12
According to villagers, the aim is to bid respectful farewell to the departed soul. Shaktikrupa Charitable Trust in Mota Fofalia village of Shinor taluka is doing this work for people of Shinor taluka to help them perform the last rites of their dear ones with dignity