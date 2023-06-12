The number of state lenders has been brought down to 12 PSBs after several rounds of consolidation. Their financial position has improved and combined profit has crossed Rs 1 lakh crore mark in the financial year 2023
At the time when infrastructure development is being projected as the key pillar of growth and socio-economic advancement in the country, cost overrun has become one of the biggest challenges before the government
The financial performances of Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL), United India Insurance Company Limited (UIICL), and National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) have not been satisfactory.
The government must push-up expenditure, especially in infrastructure and MSME to create demand in the marker. To bridge the gap of revenue-expenditure, it is the right time to simplify goods and services tax to increase tax net.