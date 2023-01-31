Vinaya Deshpande, Bureau Chief at CNN-News18 Mumbai, has 16 years of experience in print, broadcast and digital journalism. She has also worked as a researcher and lecturer in the past. She has written on politics, crime, terror, environment, gender, health, climate, defence and caste-based discrimination. In 2018, she was chosen for a multi-regional International Visitors’ Leadership Program conducted by the US government. Her investigative work on corruption in a high-level defence deal had led to an inquiry ordered by then defence minister.
The Shinde-led faction is firming up a strategy to counter the Shiv Sena’s organisational structure in Mumbai, the bastion of Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. "The ‘mudda’ (issue) will be important, not the shakha (local branch),” a top leader told News18
“We never promised the CM’s post. Fadnavis had called me from Matoshree in 2019. I had told him to leave…,” says Shah. “In 2014, they broke the alliance over two seats”. Hails Shinde faction as real Sena, sets a target of 150+ seats for BMC polls
Most of Mistry's family members live abroad and will reach Mumbai by Monday night. The last rites will take place at Worli crematorium on Tuesday. The post-mortem has revealed polytrauma – major injuries to vital organs – as the cause of death
“This is the 75th year of independence. When we were fighting the British, even when they fired bullets at us, we kept repeating ‘Vande Mataram’ in response, with the flag in our hands,” says Mungantiwar
Sources said it was likely that the cabinet expansion will take place in two batches. In the first batch, around 25 berths will be announced. Another expansion is slated to take place in the coming months.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was slated to reach Delhi Wednesday night, cancelled his schedule last minute to stay in Mumbai. He will chair key meetings related to Mumbai and Thane on Thursday.