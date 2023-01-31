CHANGE LANGUAGE
Vinaya Deshpande, Bureau Chief at CNN-News18 Mumbai, has 16 years of experience in print, broadcast and digital journalism. She has also worked as a researcher and lecturer in the past. She has written on politics, crime, terror, environment, gender, health, climate, defence and caste-based discrimination. In 2018, she was chosen for a multi-regional International Visitors’ Leadership Program conducted by the US government. Her investigative work on corruption in a high-level defence deal had led to an inquiry ordered by then defence minister.

